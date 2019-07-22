How Isaac students can pursue a career at home

Isaac Regional Council representatives Demi Portegys and Yerlis Ferrari showcasing the career opportunities available at the council.

A DRIVE to show Isaac students how they can pursue a career at home will unfold next month.

With opportunities in mining, local government, childcare, education, defence, police and much more, the Education and Careers Pathways Expo will allow more than 800 students and parents to explore the options the region has on offer.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said there were many reasons for students to stay and embark on an exciting career in the region.

"Our region has access to world-class export infrastructure with more than 58,862 square kilometres, from prime agricultural land to the mineral rich basins and a coastal strip that brings tourism opportunities,” Cr Baker said.

"The unemployment rate in the Isaac region is one of the lowest in Australia at 1.6 per cent.

"Isaac also has the highest concentration of top income earning in Queensland, making a career in the region a lucrative choice.”

Cr Baker said Isaac's family-friendly communities offered a safe and relaxed lifestyle that made it a great choice for staying and working in the region.

"From the modern mining towns of Moranbah, Middlemount and Dysart, to the historic communities of Nebo, Clermont and St Lawrence and small picturesque coastal villages and rural localities, the diversity of the region is ripe with opportunities.

"The careers expo each year gives businesses a chance to source and build the skills from local students, and the young people can see what training and education is necessary to get a job in their preferred industry.”

Isaac Regional Council will help showcase several trainee and apprenticeship opportunities for students to gain a nationally recognised qualification while working.

"The expo is vital to building Isaac's future in all sectors of the region as the region looks towards maintaining a sustainable and efficiently working communities,” Cr Baker said.

The Education and Careers Pathway Expo is open from 10am to 2pm on August 8 at Moranbah State School, 1 Belyando Ave, Moranbah.

Students from Clermont, Dysart, Glenden and Moranbah will attend.