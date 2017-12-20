Menu
How Isaac went from Downlands schoolboy to Bali prison

20th Dec 2017 12:56 PM
Updated: 4:55 PM

EXCLUSIVE: A TOOWOOMBA man has been arrested in Bali after he allegedly arrived with more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and ecstasy in his luggage.

He faces drugs charges which carry a maximum of 20 years in jail or the death penalty.

Isaac Emmanuel Roberts, who was born in Toowoomba, spent part of his childhood in Crows Nest and describes himself as a qualified chartered accountant.

He was paraded by Customs officials in Denpasar yesterday wearing a black balaclava over his head and bright orange prison-issued clothes.

Customs officials allege Mr Roberts was caught with 14.32 grams of methamphetamine, 6.22 grams of ecstasy and 22ml of Alprazolam upon his arrival at Bali's international airport on December 4.

