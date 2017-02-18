How Jess and Tara scored Yeppoon a playground

A NEW playground at Widdowson Playground in Barlows Hill will officially open today with local families and young people turning out to put the new equipment through its paces and enjoy a sausage sizzle.

The playground started work earlier this year after local students Jessica Judd and Tara Morris put in a submission to council and Mayor Bill Ludwig said the playground reflected council's commitment to rolling out recreational infrastructure across the Shire.

"As Mayor it's incredibly rewarding to see our Shire's young people engaging with council and supporting projects like this around the region,” he said.

For Jessica and Tara, the pair were confident the playground will become a hit around the neighbourhood.

"Lots of families and kids are really happy that the playground's opened so quickly and we can't wait to start using it because council have done an awesome job," they said.