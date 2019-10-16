How Keith and Anne struck gold in Mount Morgan

KEITH Hare caught a glimpse of his future wife Anne when the pair both served on the Mount Morgan State High School’s past pupils association.

Arguably the oldest resident of Struck Oil, Keith said the pair “were friends for a while, and one thing led to another”.

He later married his soulmate at St. Enoch’s Presbyterian Church in Mount Morgan and the couple welcomed two children, a son and a daughter, who they raised at Struck Oil.

Pictured is the Struck Oil Scout Hall.

Fast forward to the present day, the pair reminisced about the area they’ve called home for decades from the comfort of their kitchen.

Keith was born at Mount Morgan Hospital in 1939, and has lived his entire life at Struck Oil.

His earliest recollection was when the Salvation Army started in the suburb.

“The Salvation Army met under an evergreen tree when the Struck Oil Hall wasn’t available for Sunday school,” he said.

“I attended the Struck Oil School, my teacher was Mr Bond and it closed six months after I started there,” he said.

“I remember Mr Bond would pick us up and take us to school (before it closed).

Keith then attended the Mount Morgan Central State School, and rode a bus to school every day.

His ride to school was the first subsidised school bus service in Queensland which took students from Struck Oil into the town’s CBD.

The original script for the play, "Struck Oil".

Growing up among the tall trees, the area was peaceful and quiet.

Now aged 80, it is his devotion which has driven him to serve the Mount Morgan and Wowan communities as a lay minister for the past 12 to 15 years.

“Because I’m a local, I’ve been around Mount Morgan by entire life so people ask for me,” he said.

“I still get a lot of pleasure out of helping people.”

Unconsciously, he did just that last week when he reported the recent bush fires which tore through the area.

While he was travelling into town last week, he noticed smoke coming from the northern outlying suburbs of town.

So he got in touch with emergency services while his granddaughter reported a fire which flared on Currin St near the No. 7 Dam.

“We had no phone, and we couldn’t get out during the fires,” his wife Anne said.

Despite being told they wouldn’t have their phone working again for 14 days, it came back to life last Wednesday.

Dawn McClelland

Meanwhile, lifelong Mount Morgan resident Dawn McClelland recalled her childhood memories which painted an early picture of the Struck Oil area.

Ms McClelland took us back to a time when Chinese diggers searched for gold there.

While the area was prosperous, the Struck Oil School operated until 1945, and Dawn had attended as a child before its closure. She remembered there was a store nearby where she’d buy a milkshake for a penny. Her family lived on top of the Ulam Range, which is now called Archer Rd. A common form of transport during those times, Dawn and her sister would ride their horses to their grandmother’s property, and from there walk to school – a trip which took some miles in distance. The family later built a home on their grandmother’s property which shortened their route to school. Later, the family would move back to their original property.

History

A play made famous by American actor James Cassius Williamson and his wife Maggie Moore called ‘Struck Oil’ was staged in 1874. Later, Ms Moore formed her own theatre company which she brought to Queensland before she performed Struck Oil at the Mount Morgan School of Arts on July 6, 1894. During this time, gold had been found near the top of the Dee River which was located about three miles north east of Mount Morgan.

A shaft had been put down in the ground after the play was staged. Afterwards, a small township began to prosper; however, after a few years, gold petered out. In 1903, Struck Oil’s luck changed when a prospector found a gold nugget in the area which saw the beginning of the famous Dee rush. It was estimated, there were 1000 diggers on the field during this time – and no wonder why – the largest nugget weighed 15 pounds.

More nuggets were found, commonly about 100 ounces in weight.

Today, Struck Oil is a quiet area with a lesser population.