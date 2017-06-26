How Kerry grew $3k business in Rocky's cut-throat industry

Rockhampton's Kerry Shore of Kerry's Barber Shop has expanded her chain to two shopfronts.

KERRY Shore purchased her first barbershop for $3000 via a stroke of luck.

Although it was a case of one man's pain for her gain, she hasn't looked back.

Almost 16 years on, and her Rockhampton CBD salon - Kerry's Barber Shop - is expanding.

Her East St shop, clearly a thriving bustle of satisfaction, will be joined by a Parkhurst Town Centre venue on Saturday.

"I started at a tiny little shop just around the corner on Fitzroy St, as we got busier we re-located around to here and as it has grown, just got bigger and more popular over the years," Kerry said.

"It is an unfortunate story, the barber who was originally there died in a car accident. The family tried to keep it going but it didn't work out.

"So it was the greatest stroke of luck of my life."

Luck though, can only get you so far, you have to make the most of it.

With almost 30 customers on her first day, they have kept coming back.

"On my very first day I had 27 customers," she said.

"And actually just last week my first ever customer came back for a cut. So I am obviously doing something right.

"Business is well, we have great staff and a good reputation plus barbering has really taken off as well.

"I think it is our good old fashioned service, you come in, take a seat, have a drink, beer or soft drink. Our family friendly service is a big selling point.

"Parkhurst is a great opportunity in a growing area on the other side of the city. We think it will do really well."

She will employ a rustic, industry-charged style for the new shop, going away from her traditional look. One thing she can't replace are her antique seats.

"It is a bit smaller than this, a bit of a rustic, industrial look but with the same service, same prices, everything they get here," she said.

"It is near impossible to get these antique Koken barbers chairs. They are very rare. The middle one is the first chair I ever used as a barber.

"When I applied for my first job, I had three years already in hairdressing. But I just loved barbering.

"I started with Warren Olsen and stayed with him for 10 years.

"So I have 28 years cutting hair and no plans to slow down."