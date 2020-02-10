Menu
People were left stranded after high tides at Keppel Sands on Monday.
How king tide impacted the Capricorn Coast

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
10th Feb 2020 5:29 PM
TIDES at Rosslyn Bay Harbour reached their highest level for the year on Monday morning after Sunday night’s full moon.

At 9.54am, the tide reached a peak of 5.06m, close to the highest nautical tide level of 5.16m.

At Keppel Sands, some drivers were left stranded after their vehicles became bogged on the beach during the peak high tide.

Yeppoon Coast Guard’s Arthur Hunt said fortunately there were no accidents or incidents at the weekend.

Vehicles were bogged after high tides on Monday morning.
Boaties had adhered to last week’s warnings about extreme tide conditions and followed proper safety precautions, he said.

“There were no incidents at all,” Mr Hunt said.

“Everyone managed to avoid any problems with tides which can be a major cause of problems with camping trips.

“People can get in trouble, like if they are not putting out enough anchor line, or if they don’t pull up far enough on the beach and the tide comes in and knocks the boat over and fills it with sand.

“I often say that shallow water can be more dangerous than deep water sometimes.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Marksworth said the tide began decreasing after the peak on Monday morning.

“It’s due to a number of reasons and generally there are a number of factors to take into account,” he said.

“The movement of the moon and the relative position to the moon can have an effect.

“Tropical cyclones can affect how high tides get and we can fairly well model how high tides are going to get and ­usually anything on top of that is due to some weather system which is enhancing it.”

Hamish Kowalick and Phoebe Zondrow from Adelaide checking out the high tide at Yeppoon Main Beach on Monday.
Mr Hunt said locals could keep an eye on the tide by using BoM tide tracking.

“Notice that successive high tides can be a metre different,” Mr Hunt said.

“People are often tricked by looking at the previous tide mark on the sand.

“The next one could be a metre higher.”

