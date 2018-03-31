How left-field bolter won Wallabies job

Simon Raiwalu’s Polynesian background and his detail of European rugby was instrumental in him earning the Wallabies forwards coaching role.

BY announcing Simon Raiwalui as his forwards assistant, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has highlighted the side's No 1 area of growth: the back five.

His predecessor, Argentinian scrum-guru Mario Ledesma, changed the perception of the Wallaby scrum during his three-year tenure with the Wallabies.

Now Raiwalui has been enlisted to do the same with the rest of the pack.

"Often (with the) scrum you focus a lot on front-row," Cheika began, "but the back five's part of the scrum and that's also very important, and we maybe haven't focused as much on that because we've been a bit front-row centric.

"We'll be looking to keep the expertise with our young front-rowers, but I think around that driving mauls and maybe just the all-round attitude part of our forward pack.

"Mario's a hard man to follow in his shoes, so you don't want to try and get the same, you want to get something that's different, who can still have an effect and think that's going to be a positive for us."

The Wallabies will still have a strong emphasis on their scrum.

No team can get away with ignoring the set-piece and it's probable that they will call in a scrummaging expert at various points throughout the next two years to assist Raiwalui, particularly with a powerful Irish scrum about to descend on Australian shores.

To state the obvious, Rugby Australia is well aware of the importance of their pending three-match Test series against Ireland.

While they have the best halves combination in Europe and an exciting backline, their excellent forward pack is often glossed over.

Tadgh Furlong is the premier tight-head in the world, their locking pair is experienced and versatile, Peter O'Mahony captained the Lions and CJ Stander is a bruising No 8 who has quickly made a name of himself.

Ireland even won the Six Nations without Sean O'Brien, long a thorn in the side of the Wallabies.

Deconstructing the Irish pack was a key component for Raiwalui getting the role, and his experience of playing and coaching in the UK and France was viewed favourably.

"Simon is someone is going to provide good variety to our culture," Cheika said.

"He's very different to myself, which is something I like.

"Very detailed and he's got great experience.

"I know how hard it is to win Top 14 and he's won one of those with Stade Francais, and he's just learnt his craft playing and coaching over there.

"He's going to be able to identify with our team very quickly and he's very passionate about Australia."

The Monday announcement, which also came on a day when Australian rugby celebrated its diversity and inclusiveness as they unveiled their 'part of more' campaign, wasn't lost on Rugby Australia officials either.

While Raiwalui is very much considered Australia and forged his career in Sydney playing for Manly - where he even landed a blow on Cheika during a club match - the fact he's Polynesian was looked upon favourably.

The national side has a heavy Polynesian influence within the squad and there have been times in Australian rugby in the not so distant past where some Super Rugby coaches have struggled to have effective working relationships with those from the Pacific Islands.

"There could have been some more straightforward choices but I think Simon is the perfect fit," Cheika said.

"It's important to be able to communicate with all the players but I suppose (the fact he is an islander) could be something important."