How legendary actor landed patron role at CQ festival

NEW STARRING ROLE: Australian television legend Michael Caton has been announced as the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival's patron. Nicholas Wilson

IT HAS been announced the Capricorn Film Festival landed a screen and television legend, Michael Caton as their patron this year.

During his illustrious 40-plus year career, Michael Caton has performed in television, theatre and film here in Australia and abroad.

Born in Monto, Michael became a household name in the 1970s when he established the popular character of Harry Sullivan in the television series, The Sullivans.

Other memorable television roles include Ted Taylor in the television series Packed to the Rafters, and Chopper Reid's father Keith in Chopper.

Caton played the legendary role of Dale Kerrigan in the much loved (and much quoted) Australian feature film, The Castle.

The acclaimed actor was a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Association of Cinema Operators Australasia for his distinguished career and contribution to the film industry.

Also, he was awarded the prestigious AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in 2015 for his performance in the critically acclaimed feature film, Last Cab to Darwin opposite Jacki Weaver.

Recently, he completed filming on the feature film RAMS, alongside Sam Neill and Miranda Richardson.

"How lovely to be coming back to Yeppoon: the first beach I ever went to and a holiday destination for my family from West Queensland ... I can't wait to see you all again,” he said.

The festival team approached long-time event supporter Michael Montgomery, of Morrissey Management, who have been responsible for the wealth of industry professionals attending the Central Queensland event and were eager to help the festival as it continues to grow and highlight regional film makers.

Michael will take part in the opening night celebrations, and lead the judging panel for the short film festival on the final night.

The 2019 Capricorn Film Festival will run in November from Wednesday 20 to Saturday 23 in Yeppoon.