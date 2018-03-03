EXCLUSIVE: How Campbell's lies and fraud were uncovered

A LITTLE book of names and phone numbers was the key item that unravelled Catherine Faye Campbell's lies and fraud.

Campbell was found guilty on Wednesday by a jury of two counts of fraud, three of false information in affidavits and two of perjury after a two-and-a-half-week trial in the Rockhampton District Court.

The victim of Campbell's actions was McEwens Beach resident Christopher Neil Butler and his family.

Mr Butler died on September 18, 2011. Two days prior to his death, his house and land were transferred out of his name and into Campbell's.

Two months after his death, she forged Department of Main Roads documents to transfer his Nissan Patrol into her name and sold it.

Mr Butler's sisters Karen and Sue fought for their brother's estate through a civil trial in the Supreme Court and won. This lead to Campbell's charges before the District Court.

Outside court on Wednesday, Sue Butler said she was relieved and pleased at the District Court jury decision.

There was no complete closure on Wednesday as Campbell's sentencing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Ms Butler said the sentencing delay did not upset her as she had got what she wanted - Campbell in jail. She described how the truth unravelled and led to Campbell's incarceration.

Ms Butler said as family members arrived in Mackay after Chris' death for his funeral, one managed to pick up his address book that was sitting beside the phone in his house before Campbell stopped allowing family members or friends inside.

She said a Mackay solicitor's name and phone number was in that book - Geoff Govey - and the family rang him to see if he knew where Chris' will was located.

Ms Butler said although he didn't know where the will was, he did know some crucial details that led to a lot of questions being asked, and an investigation.

Mr Govey, who was also in Rockhampton on Wednesday for the outcome of the trial, said he had represented Chris for a car accident claim about a year before his death and had prepared an affidavit that detailed his assets and relationship status.

He said that affidavit listed Chris as "single" and owning the McEwens Beach property.

Catherine Faye Campbell outside Rockhampton District Court where she was on trial over charges of fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Mr Govey said he also recalled Chris talking about the Nissan Patrol.

As a result of this knowledge, he did a title search on behalf of the Butler family and couldn't find the McEwens Beach property. But he did find it under Campbell's name.

From there, Mr Govey ended up getting Sarina Detective Lisa Shields to investigate the matter, along with filing paperwork for Sue and Karen to be the executors of Chris' estate.

During the trial, it was revealed that many members of the small beach-side community of McEwens Beach, 15km south of Mackay, had never seen Campbell prior to December 2010.

This was despite Campbell's claims of being in a de facto relationship with Chris since August 2009 and there being regular visits.

Ms Butler said she wouldn't know where she and her family would be today if it hadn't have been for Mr Govey.

She said it had been a six-and-a-half year roller coaster ride of emotions including stress, frustration, pain, anger and sorrow made even more difficult with the Tasman Sea between her and the investigations.

Ms Butler said it took a long time to stop expecting the weekly calls she'd receive from Chris after she had been to church on Sundays.

"I may have been the only Butler physically at the trial, but there were an awful lot of us there in spirit," she said.

Ms Butler thanked Mr Govey, Detective Shields and the Department of Public Prosecutions for their efforts.