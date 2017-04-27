27°
How local business can cash in on massive $140M military job

Amber Hooker
| 27th Apr 2017 11:23 AM
United States Marines and an Australian Army soldier confirm location of their allies in the Urban Operations Training Facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.
United States Marines and an Australian Army soldier confirm location of their allies in the Urban Operations Training Facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.

DETAILS on how local business can cash in on the massive $140 million Shoalwater Bay Redevelopment will emerge tomorrow.

Local business and industry leaders to find out how they can get a slice of the project as the Department of Defence reveals details about the extent of work, anticipated work packages and timelines.

Interested parties are requested to register no later than 12pm today, April 27.

The Redevelopment Project is completely separate to any works that may be undertaken in support of the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative.

Interested parties will need to register at Austender to view tender documents and industry briefs.

All registrations by email to - BNE.Defence@aurecon.com.au in order to register.

Details to be included are names and the organisation they represent - limit of two registrations per entity.

All attendees must pre-register for this briefing.

More information to come on the Shoalwater Bay Redevelopment.

Department of Defence Shoalwater Bay Redevelopment industry briefing, Rockhampton:

PROJECT: No. JO107, estimated value up to $140 million

WHEN: Friday, April 28 from 11am to 2pm

WHERE: Travelodge Rockhampton, Victoria Parade

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  department of defence jobs local business shoalwater bay shoalwater bay redevelopment tenders

