How local fitters vow to raise $5000 for breast cancer

LOCAL tyre fitters have vowed to look after the women of Central Queensland.

Robo's Tyreworks and Tom Leyden Tyres have teamed up to raise $5000 for the McGrath Foundation on Pink Fitters Day later this month.

Andrew Robinson from Robo's Tyre Works said the event gives an opportunity for tyre fitters to wear pink and donate 100 per cent of profits made on the day to the foundation.

The funds will help breast care nurses in communities across Australia and increase breast health awareness.

Robo's Tyreworks has been involved in these events for the past five years, and Tom Leyden Tyres joined in the initiative four years ago.

Together they have raised about $9000.

"It is a personal project for our family owned business, but everyone knows someone who has had a type of cancer, we just wanted to help in some manner and Pink Fitters Day is our way of creating more awareness and to hopefully help support someone in need," Andrew said.

In order to reach this year's target, the two businesses started to raise funds earlier this year, and donated $2 from every tyre sold in October and November.

They will raffle a $1000 travel voucher and a new set of tyres, with tickets at a cost of $5 each.

"We'll draw the prize on November 29 (Pink Fitters Day) when we'll have a gold coin sausage sizzle from 10am to 1pm and sell products from other local businesses to go along with the proceeds of the day to hopefully reach our $5000 target," he said.

Robo's Tyreworks is located on Wandal Road in Rockhampton, opposite the city's showgrounds and Tom Leyden Tyres can be found at 11 O'Shanesy St in Gracemere.