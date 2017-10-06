How locals can cash in on thousands during Beef 2018

Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the Homestay Program.

WITH more than 90,000 visitors passing through the gates at Beef Australia in 2015, Rockhampton is once again gearing up to experience visitor numbers exceeding previous expos.

With these kind of numbers Rockhampton accommodation suppliers struggle to accommodate everybody.

The Beef Australia team are asking for applications for the Homestay Program, which is run in conjunction with the Lions Club.

This program gives local residents the opportunity to rent out their property for the week and make a little extra money.

"Locals who have participated in the program in previous years have rented out their house and have gone to stay with family or friends for the week," Beef Australia marketing and communication co-ordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon said.

"It is a great opportunity to help out visitors from outside our region to come and experience the expo and all that Rockhampton and the region has to offer.

"Rockhampton accommodation suppliers are already heavily booked for next year, so we need to source more options, we also have Tent City which will be a fantastic glamping option for Beef Australia 2018."

If you are interested in taking part in the Homestay program you can either rent out your entire house or just a room or two, it is up to you.

Visitors will then go and select suitable rooms or properties which suit their needs and requirements.

To apply visit www.beefaustralia.com.au and fill in the application form on the accommodation page.

For more information contact Kelly-Rae on Kelly-rae@beefaustralia.com.au or phone 4922 2989.