How locals took $100k in drugs off Rocky streets

Public tip-offs led to more than $100,000 worth of drugs being taken off Rockhampton streets in 2017.

New data from Crime Stoppers Queensland has revealed the massive role tip-offs play in helping bust drug networks.

Rockhampton Crime Stoppers received 873 tip-offs from the public. These tip-offs helped police seize $100,215 of drugs.

This does not include drugs police seized without any public tip-offs.

Crime Stoppers Rockhampton vice-president Cyril Reeves said the organisation played a pivotal role in channelling calls from the public.

As someone who has been involved for 12 years, he said it was a real collaborative effort and he could see how every piece of the puzzle was important in solving crime.

"The biggest trouble out there these days is ice," he said. "I'm told it's getting worse."

"It is critical if people have any information at all they should contact the police or Crime Stoppers."

Statewide, drug notifications made up two thirds of calls to the service.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said the figures showed how committed Queenslanders were to reducing crime.

"Without the support from the public in 2017, we can assume 2812 individuals would not have been arrested for criminal activity and more than $8 million worth of drugs would still be on the streets. Queenslanders should be proud of the outcomes their reports have achieved," he said.

"We're seeing from the unwavering influx of intelligence received from the public that drug possession, supply and production are still prevalent issues in Queensland, and it's high on the community's agenda to prevent these crimes."

Across Queensland in 2017, 984 drug supply charges were laid following tip-offs to Crime Stoppers, an increase of two thirds on the charges laid in 2017.

Queensland Police would not comment on the role Crime Stoppers played in helping crack down on the state's drug trade.

To report a crime anonymously, visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au or phone 1800 333 000. -NewsRegional