Letters to the Editor

How long it took abortion bill to become law is 'only shame'

6th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
MAY I attempt to balance the argument, please? I have resisted the urge to comment on the extreme bias of the opinions expressed here since October 18, but find I can be silent no longer.

A woman's right to choose not to proceed with an unwanted pregnancy, for whatever reason, should be hers alone and should not carry the stigma of unlawfulness.

The majority of women who fall pregnant are happy and excited, but there are many who aren't.

Victims of rape and sexual assault, women who already have children and whose health is threatened by another pregnancy, young women who are still children themselves, the list goes on.

No child asks to be born, and those who are, should be wanted and loved. The only shame here is that this bill has taken so long to become law.

HELEN HOLMES, Mt Lofty

Toowoomba Chronicle

