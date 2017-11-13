'How long to fix CQ's mine-blast road?': Locals count costs

Gihibi Road is closed about 10km in from the Leichardt Highway, right before the mine tunnel.

THIRTY minutes may not seem a long time, but every minute and second counts when there is a medical emergency.

Due to the closure of Gibihi Rd, Moura nurse Kathy Hudson's trip to the Moura Hospital is now 30minutes as opposed to 10.

"I am on call and that (extra time) is a big thing," Mrs Hudson said.

"My bosses and workplace have to account for that, they know it is going to take me longer to get there."

Kathy and her husband Swin own a property, Tremere, that runs along the side of the Dawson Mine, off Gibihi Rd.

On November 9, MrHudson received a call from the mine to advise him "they had blown up Gibihi Rd and it was closed until further notice".

The Hudsons have maintained an amicable relationship with the mine management through the years and they have been granted access to use the mine service road to get into town.

While this does cut down the travel time of having to go out onto the Leichardt Highway and via Banana to Moura, it's still an extra distance, particularly when Mrs Hudson is on call.

"It is 36km as opposed to 18km to reach Moura," she said.

Another issue is that the Hudsons and their workers are the only ones allowed to use that service road.

"So anybody that is coming in to us has to go around the long way through to Banana," MrsHudson said.

"Eighteen kilometres doesn't sound like much but it is the extra time, extra distance and in the bottom line, extra expense."

Other residents and businesses have no choice but to go the long way, causing a domino effect.

"It will impact Moura - the people coming in from out this way could just go to Banana to get supplies," MrsHudson said.

"And the cotton gin, if it remains closed into cotton season there will be a lot of trucks going through Banana."

Mrs Hudson said she didn't expect the mine to reopen Gibihi Rd any

time soon after what happened with Three Chain Road.

"We were told it would open back up in 2015 and there is still a big superpit over it," she said.

"That was our closest way to Moura and we had an agreement to use the service road after they closed that road to mine it."