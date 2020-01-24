How long will this rain last?

OMINOUS dark clouds are currently hovering over Rockhampton, as thunder growls and storms converge upon the city.

And what is that noise? Rain has finally started to fall, alleviating the higher than average January minimum temperatures seen this week.

Clouds over Rockhampton

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there are a number of thunderstorms and rain activity surrounding and building across Rockhampton, which are expected to head towards the coast.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Rockhampton gets a bit of rain in the next couple of minutes. “There is quite a bit around,” forecaster Peter Markworth said.

“It’s pretty much right across the Capricorn Coast at the moment.

“That should persist for most of the afternoon and if it gets more organised, it could last into the evening.

“Hopefully there will also be pretty similar conditions tomorrow.”

Rain forecast for the Central Highlands and Capricornia regions today

Most of the thunderstorm activity is currently focused inland, around the Central Highlands, with a number of storms forming from Emerald to Moranbah and heading “right up to the edge of the Capricornia district”.

The Central Highlands can expect falls of around 10-30mm, with Rockhampton expected to receive 1-8mm.

On Saturday, Rockhampton has a 70 per cent chance of receiving showers and there is also a chance of a thunderstorm within the Capricornia district.

Heavy falls are possible in the southwest and overnight temperatures will fall to low to mid 20s.

Rain is expected to continue until Sunday, with a 30 per cent chance on Monday.