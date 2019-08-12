How low can the NRL go?

Jack Lewis has been an avid Manly supporter ever since he met Bobby Fulton at his first game for Australia in the 1960s. Photo Kathleen Calderwood / The Morning Bulletin

Jack Lewis has been an avid NRL and Manly supporter ever since he met the great Bobby Fulton at his first game for Australia in the 1960s. He also voices strong opinion on the game.

I HAVE been a rugby league fan for as long as I can remember, but at this moment in time my loyalty towards this once great game is on the decline.

All league fans are asking Greenburg, Beattie and co is to give the game that we were raised on back to the people.

This particular round with the clash between the Broncos and Cowboys decided by those in charge, Adam Blair sent from the field for 10 minutes an absolute farce when Sam Burgess received a penalty and caution for knocking another player out, and was not found guilty by the NRL, we could go on and on about what we have to endure every week and virtually every game played this current season.

Most teams affected by some stupid interpretations of a particular rule have lost games because of such, the Cowboys' last game a perfect example, but our experts at the top of the NRL justify some of the most ridiculous decisions that have been made and will be made by those in charge while out in the middle for that 80 minutes of torture that we have to accept.

I am writing this letter prior to the Sunday double header of Raiders/Roosters and Rabbits/Storm which should possibly be the best two games of the season so far, but I doubt that we will be talking about the games when finished.

I have had an absolute gutful of the way our game that once was "the greatest game of all” has now fallen to the level of no return.

Jack Lewis

Rockhampton