How MAFS star will lose 13kg by 50

BRISBANE'S Mishel Karen is determined to turn back time on her Married At First Sight experience.

The 49-year-old gained 13kg filming the reality series early this year, blaming the stress and isolation of filming, and was then berated by trolls attacking her age and weight as it aired, to the point she no longer uses Facebook and has her daughter filter her messages.

With gyms now reopening, Karen has linked with Studio 99 at West End to fulfil her goal to lose the 13kg by her 50th birthday in December, when she hopes to wear the little black dress she wore on the hen's night at the start of filming.

Mishel Karen formally of MAFS has linked with Studio 99 at West End to lose the weight she gained filming the show. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

"That dress doesn't fit on my thigh," she said.

"I didn't realise how sedentary I had become. We were eating at 2am, eating meat pies. You don't get time to have a proper diet, and the people who can support you, you're not allowed to talk to.

"I never really liked chocolate, but I went to Haig's and I went into my room and I would hide under the quilt where there's no microphones … and just eat chocolate. It was just a really sad existence."

Karen said when she got on the scales after returning home she "cried for about 20 minutes".

"And then you're back home and everyone knows you. There's a lot of supporters but a lot of mean people," she said.

Karen said the comments she received included "fat slut", "fat c---", "You're so fat no wonder he hated you", and "No one would sleep with you".

"I know I'm not skinny and a size 8 but I don't want to size 8. I want to be healthy," she said.

"By 50 I will be in the dress. I will be stronger mentally and physically."

She isn't concerned about being single at 50, saying "I'm not going to settle".

Exercise Physiologist Tim Douge from Studio99 at West End.

TONING TIPS FOR OVER-50S

Tim Douge, Studio 99 co-owner and Personal Trainer, reveals his top five toning tips for over-50s.

1. Start resistance training

If you've been avoiding lifting weights due to fear of bulking up, forget that myth. Training at a moderate intensity is enough to improve muscle tone, and unless you are training incredibly hard and consuming lots of food, you won't end up looking like a bodybuilder.

2. Move every day

X-rays of sedentary people show high rates of intramuscular fat - fat within the muscles - which reduces the muscle's tone and performance. To combat this, choose an active hobby or recreational exercise that uses most muscle groups and is something you enjoy so you do it consistently.

3. Fill up on the good stuff

As we age, our bodies lose elastin, the connective tissue that makes our muscles firm and springy. Eating a diet with a good amount of lean protein, especially meat, fish and dairy, has been shown to reduce the loss of elastin. If you're unsure about your nutritional needs, be sure to consult a dietitian before changing your diet.

4. Stay hydrated

Muscle tissues contain a whopping 75 per cent water. Dehydrated muscles are a little like a half-empty water balloon - a bit sloppy and don't work as well. You don't have to go overboard and drink gallons at a time, but making sure your water intake is around one to two litres a day will keep your muscles toned and functioning optimally.

5. Stretch

If you're not used to training in a gym or at a higher intensity, a simple active stretching routine, such as yoga flow, can help lengthen your muscle fibres to achieve a toned effect. Active stretching will move your joints through a full range of motion and perhaps inspire you to try other forms of exercise to maintain your progress with muscle toning.

