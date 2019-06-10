How many Central Queenslanders were honoured by the Queen?

CENTRAL Queenslanders Alan Parr and Sandra Creamer's service to worthy causes will be recognised tomorrow when the pair will both be acknowledged by the Queen.

Rockyview man, Mr Parr was nominated for an Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to veterans while Rockhampton's Ms Creamer received her Member of the Order nod for her work with indigenous women and human rights.

Mr Parr (Lance Corporal 1RAR) was one of four Battle of Coral Balmoral veterans who spent three years to have 2000 Australian personnel recognised for their bravery during a battle in the Vietnam War.

Between 2013 and 2018, Mr Parr was the secretary and committee member for the Fire Support Base Coral-Balmoral Veterans Group which aimed to encourage the Federal Government to issue the Australian Unit Citation for Gallantry to all involved.

The Unit Commendation for Gallantry was promoted on June 13, 2018.

Meanwhile, Ms Creamer has served as the interim chief executive officer for the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women's Alliance since 2017 in addition to her current role as director of the International Indigenous Women's Forum.

Sandra Creamer from Rockhampton.

And she still works as a board member of the Academic Advisory Council for the Indigenous Women's Global Leadership School at Columbia University in New York.

Arguably her career highlight would be her role as co-chair for the Global Indigenous Women's Caucus between 2012 to 2013 and 2015 to 2016.

Prior to these roles, Sandra was given an award for her contribution to leadership and community engagement in 2011 from the Faculty of Business and Law at Deakin University in Victoria.

They were among more than 1200 Australians between 18 and 99 years of age who were awarded Queen's Birthday honours.

Congratulations to Mr Parr, Ms Creamer and Professor Reid-Searl.