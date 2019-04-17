Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BILLBOARDS GALORE: Bishopp CEO, Brad Bishopp and Nick McAlpine with Bishopps first Rockhampton digital billboard back in 2017.
BILLBOARDS GALORE: Bishopp CEO, Brad Bishopp and Nick McAlpine with Bishopps first Rockhampton digital billboard back in 2017. Allan Reinikka ROK050717abillboa
Council News

How many digital billboards are too many for our roads?

vanessa jarrett
by
17th Apr 2019 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS to be there are digital billboards popping up everywhere, but a Rockhampton councillor says it is not up to council to decide how many is too many.

Querying Mayor Margaret Strelow on the matter, The Morning Bulletin instead received a response from Councillor Ellen Smith (pictured).

Cr Smith said an application for a new electronic billboard was really just a standard planning application and must comply with the planning scheme.

"It's not a question of council deciding how many is enough,” she said.

"The planning scheme doesn't set a particular number of billboards allowable, but it does set limits on how close they can be to each other.”

Cr Smith further explained that each application for each electronic digital billboard was "assessed and decided on its own merits”.

"In deciding whether to approve or refuse an application we consider a number of factors,” she said.

"First and foremost the application must comply with the outcomes stipulated in the advertising devices code under the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015.”

Some of the requirements include the safety of a road or footpath so it does not impede vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

There are also requirements for any proposed billboard to be integrated with the design of other developments on the premises and not visually dominate the premises, streetscape, locality or natural landscape.

"In some cases, where the proposed billboard would be in proximity to a major road corridor, we also require that applicants complete a traffic impact assessment before we approve any application, to ensure that public safety will not be impacted,” Cr Smith said.

It has been mentioned by a number a readers that electronic billboards cause traffic accidents. However, there is no evidence to prove such signage has been a direct cause of any crashes.

billboard billboard sign digital advertising planning and regulatory committee rockhampton regional council meeting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ man airlifted to hospital after being thrown off horse

    premium_icon CQ man airlifted to hospital after being thrown off horse

    News He sustained suspected pelvis and hip injuries in the farming incident this morning

    • 17th Apr 2019 2:57 PM
    Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    premium_icon Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    News He's been in Australia 38 years, but he isn't Aussie enough it seems

    How Hemi's parents plan to keep a child killer in jail

    premium_icon How Hemi's parents plan to keep a child killer in jail

    Crime Hemi's parents 'devastated' as harsher child killer laws voted down

    Players given insight into All Blacks success at Rocky camp

    premium_icon Players given insight into All Blacks success at Rocky camp

    Rugby Union Auckland Rugby Academy brings program here for first time