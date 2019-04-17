How many digital billboards are too many for our roads?

BILLBOARDS GALORE: Bishopp CEO, Brad Bishopp and Nick McAlpine with Bishopps first Rockhampton digital billboard back in 2017.

IT SEEMS to be there are digital billboards popping up everywhere, but a Rockhampton councillor says it is not up to council to decide how many is too many.

Querying Mayor Margaret Strelow on the matter, The Morning Bulletin instead received a response from Councillor Ellen Smith (pictured).

Cr Smith said an application for a new electronic billboard was really just a standard planning application and must comply with the planning scheme.

"It's not a question of council deciding how many is enough,” she said.

"The planning scheme doesn't set a particular number of billboards allowable, but it does set limits on how close they can be to each other.”

Cr Smith further explained that each application for each electronic digital billboard was "assessed and decided on its own merits”.

"In deciding whether to approve or refuse an application we consider a number of factors,” she said.

"First and foremost the application must comply with the outcomes stipulated in the advertising devices code under the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015.”

Some of the requirements include the safety of a road or footpath so it does not impede vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

There are also requirements for any proposed billboard to be integrated with the design of other developments on the premises and not visually dominate the premises, streetscape, locality or natural landscape.

"In some cases, where the proposed billboard would be in proximity to a major road corridor, we also require that applicants complete a traffic impact assessment before we approve any application, to ensure that public safety will not be impacted,” Cr Smith said.

It has been mentioned by a number a readers that electronic billboards cause traffic accidents. However, there is no evidence to prove such signage has been a direct cause of any crashes.