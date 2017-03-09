How many eyes have these surgeons saved in just one year?

About to tackle another surgery list in the operating theatre (from left) Dr Sarah Chan, Dr Svasti Jugmohan, Dr Victoria Lingard, Simon Huffa, John Barton, Nikaela Neaton, Jeannine Trenaman, Marian Doherty, Jeff Hasan, Dr Jeremy Fernando and Dr Devaraj Supramaniam.

MORE than 700 eye procedures have been completed at Rockhampton Hospital in the first year having a full-time specialist ophthalmologist.

Dr Devaraj Supramaniam started work at the hospital in March last year, marking the return of full-time ophthalmology services for the first time since 2009.

"It's been an interesting and enjoyable challenge for me coming from a tertiary setting where in any one day there were more than 15 ophthalmologists working, to a sole specialist role where we have had to build the service from the ground up,” he said.

Rockhampton Hospital has offered public ophthalmology services since 2014 using visiting specialists, but the full-time service has grown in the past 12 months to include:

a full-time junior doctor for ophthalmology

a full-time orthoptist

emergency outpatient and procedural support.

CQ Hospital and Health Services has also invested in the latest diagnostic equipment to support the ophthalmology services at Rockhampton Hospital to enable patients to be diagnosed and followed up locally. These include:

integrated slit lamp and anterior segment imaging system (for diagnosis and minor eye treatments)

corneal topography machine (to assist in diagnosis of corneal conditions and surgery preparation)

visual field machine (to assist in the diagnosis of eye disease such as glaucoma and neurological conditions)

A/B scanner for ultrasound images and diagnosis of other eye diseases and dense cataract measurements.

Hard at work in the specialist eye clinic at Rockhampton Hospital are (from left) Orthoptist Dr Jit Magar, Registrar Dr Sarah Chan, Senior Orthoptist Jenny Roberts, Ophthalmologist Dr Devaraj Supramaniam, Clinical Nurse Fiona McWhirter and Medical Student Pranay Mantha. Contributed

These are just some of the many capital expenditure investments to the service since 2014.

"CQ Hospital and Health Service has done a fantastic job to recruit a highly professional eye team and purchase cutting-edge diagnostic and procedural equipment, which is showing tremendous results for the people of Central Queensland,” Dr Supramaniam said.

"I would particularly like to acknowledge the clinical and administrative team which has supported the development of the eye service to date.

"Starting up a new service is not without its challenges and it has only been a success as a result of the tremendous effort and commitment of the whole team.”

In the past year, the ophthalmology team has done more than 700 elective and emergency procedures including complex retinal surgeries, screened nearly 50 premature infants and held more than 3500 outpatient consultations.

"We are very focused on continuing to develop and expand the eye service to ensure we are able to sustainably meet the eye health needs of Central Queenslanders now and into the future,” Dr Supramaniam said.