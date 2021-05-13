How many in Capricornia will benefit from budget?

What was in the federal budget for Capricornia?

LNP Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has released some statistics of the number of people that will benefit from the Federal Government’s budget announcement.

“This budget lays out a plan for tax cuts for low- and middle-income earners, more jobs, better conditions for small and medium sized business to prosper as well as major investment in roads and infrastructure for Capricornia,” Ms Landry said.

About 56,700 taxpayers in the Capricornia electorate will save up to $2745 from tax benefits this year.

The Job Trainer Fund has supported 3190 apprentices in Capricornia so far and these new measures were put in place to create more opportunities for apprentices and trainees with expanded wage subsidies.

Ms Landry said there were also incentives to keep small and medium businesses in business across her electorate.

She said the Jobkeeper payments supported 3900 businesses and 16,100 employees in Capricornia, and the tax-free cashflow boost helped 4300 small businesses by providing $197 million in payments to help keep local businesses afloat.

The Federal Government also announced the continuation of tax incentives that will allow about 24,400 businesses in Capricornia to write off the full value of any eligible asset they purchase.

About 7400 businesses in the electorate will be able to use the extended loss carry back measure.

About 9779 people in the electorate received the coronavirus supplement, which was added to Jobseeker.

Ms Landry said 15,035 pensioners and 3685 carers in Capricornia received three support payments since the start of the pandemic, totalling $1250.

“In Capricornia there have been 228,454 telehealth consultations through Medicare since the start of the pandemic and these services are now being extended,” she said.

More medicines will be listed for breast cancer, lung cancer, osteoporosis, migraine, eczema and asthma as part of the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme.

Ms Landry previously announced that consumer prices for a number of medicines would be slashed as part of the PBS during a press conference in March.

She said there would be more home care places, funding for residential aged care and stronger regulations for the standard of care for the 21,439 seniors living in Capricornia.

Labor’s response

State Labor Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke doesn’t think there’s much in the budget for Central Queensland.

He accused the LNP of ignoring the housing crisis and also slammed the former Tony Abbott-led government for “completely wiping” the National Rental Affordability Scheme.

“The federal government needs to restore that program and start increasing our public housing supply,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“This isn’t just about addressing homelessness, it’s also about helping our small businesses as well.

“If workers can’t find affordable housing in Rocky, employers will struggle to find staff and that hurts our entire local economy.”

He said the State Government was “doing its bit” with a $1.6 billion building program and called on the Federal Government to “step up.”

Mr O’Rourke also said he was disappointed the expansion of Central Queensland University wasn’t supported.

“The proposed expansion would have created jobs and educational opportunities – but sadly it’s no surprise that the LNP has left CQU out in the cold,” he said.



State Labor Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga shared a post on Facebook saying Queensland had the highest population growth in Australia but received the lowest federal budget investment per capita.

“Over 30,000 people moved to Queensland in 2020 - the highest interstate migration in the country,” Ms Lauga wrote.

“It’s putting lots of pressure on housing, our hospitals and on infrastructure.

“We need more support from the Federal Government to cope with the challenges of the influx of people.”