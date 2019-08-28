How many parking fines does council write out a month?
REPORT data has revealed infringements and applications for the month of July for Rockhampton Regional Council.
Some of the statistics include:
New dogs registered: 274
Dog registration renewals: 4164
Parking infringements: 386
Animal infringements: 23
Local laws infringements: 1
Dangerous dogs: 2
Menacing/restricted dogs: 0
Environmental Health Officer's attended the recent River Festival and inspected 40 food vendors, all of whom were licensed.
A total of 13 applications were received in the month for short term food business licenses, seven which were approved, one withdrawn and five are under assessment.
A total of 16 applications were also sent for development assessments, an average number compared to previous months.