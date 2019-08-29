How many people visit our famous zoo a month?

STAR ATTRACTION: Capri opening presents and eating chimp cake on her first birthday.

STAR ATTRACTION: Capri opening presents and eating chimp cake on her first birthday. RRC

MORE than 15,000 visitors flocked to the Rockhampton Zoo last month, slightly down compared to last year.

A total of 15,307 visitors were recorded for July 2019, with 230,024 at the same time last year, however it should be noted baby chimp Capri was only a few months old then and attracted a lot of visitors.

In zoo donations, $2683 was made this year compared to $2824 last year.

There were 338 volunteer hours logged plus 158 hours from students.

There were also 62 park bookings made for the month.