WATCH: How Matt saved his street from going up in flames

FIRES: How Matt saved his street from the flames

HALFWAY Creek resident Matt Holston doesn't consider himself a hero, but his neighbours think otherwise.

"I'm so proud of him. He saved our street from destruction," neighbour Shane Kean said.

"I found him collapsed on the ground, pouring water on himself after fighting the fire. He should have a medal."

Last month, while RFS crews were on scene at a nearby bushfire to the north at Glenugie, a second fire broke out along Mr Holston's street prompting him to act quickly.

"I ducked out with my fire unit and found the fire at the front of our road," he said.

"It was trying to make its way down to the creek line which, if it did, we'd be in big trouble. It's all dry and nothing has been burnt here since 1994.

Fire safety tips most people don't know: Halfway Creek resident and RFS volunteer Matthew Holsten provides a few fire safety tips for people living in rural properties.

"Our road is a cul-de-sac so there was nowhere to go. One of our neighbours would've only had the option to jump in their dam if it came through."

Fortunately, Mr Holston managed to suppress some of the fire front using his custom-made fire unit along with the help of aerial support and Grafton City RFS.

"Luckily, together we were able to knock off the final bit near the creek and knock off the flank across the road," he said.

Halfway Creek resident Matthew Holston surveys the damage along his road.

While his fire unit was a handy tool to use in the event of a small fire, Mr Holston urged others to not rely on it for larger incidents.

"They're good for spot fires, good for small grass fires or wetting down your house, but they're not going to be your saving grace if a fire comes," he said.

"Leave that up to the rural fire services to help protect your property,."

PLEASE NOTE: Matt Holston is an RFS volunteer but not currently an active member. He therefore was not performing the duties of an RFS member during the event.

If you see smoke or fire ring triple triple-0 immediately. Do not try to fight a fire on your own.