How medical school will transform Central Queensland

Geoff McColl, Executive Dean Faculty of Medicine University of Queensland; Peta Jamieson, Board Chair Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board; Adrian Penningham, Chief Excutive Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service; Steven Miles, Queensland Health Minister; Steve Williams, Chief Executive Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service; Paul Bell, Chair of Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board; and Professor Fiona Coulson, DVC Student Development CQUniversity sign the Memo of Understanding Jann Houley

AN AMBITIOUS goal of 2022 has been set for the creation of a Central Queensland-based medical school.

Representatives from CQUniversity Australia, The University of Queensland, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and deliver the course.

The plan is to start delivery in 2022, with up to 30 students in Central Queensland and up to 30 in Wide Bay.

Student numbers would grow each year to reach at least 120 students in each area by 2026.

It's an amazing achievement considering the two health services just last year announced they had partnered on a feasibility study into the program.

CQHHS Chief Executive Steve Williamson said the medical school would be "transformational” for the two areas.

Creating a whole medical school in Central Queensland will quadruple the number of medical students training in the region.

Mr Williamson explained this would allow locals to go from high school through to university without leaving Central Queensland.

"We know that translates into people wanting to stay here and live here,” he said.

"What happens at the moment is people have to uproot, they have to go to Brisbane, they have to go to Townsville, and of course they make relationships, they put down roots and it's so hard to come back.”

Mr Williamson said international, national, state and local experts yesterday provided their expertise to show how the program could be rolled out.

He said the medical program would also encourage new academics to the region, and have a greater economic flow-on effect for the general community.

Patients will also be able to notice the different, with Mr Williamson explaining the hospital wouldn't have to rely so much on temporary doctors.

That is expected to help patients and staff.

"We think this will lead to permanent medical appointments and that will help stabilise and grow the services,” he said.

"In a typical month we'd have 100 temporary contracts. We'd have 100 temporary doctors coming in sometimes for a week, sometimes for a month, sometimes longer, that's huge.

"About 66 per cent of our senior medical doctors have their primary medical degree from somewhere else in the world.”

Mr Williamson said while those staff were highly trained, he also wanted locals to have the same chance at becoming a doctor.

Students will get "beach to bush” training across all CQHHS facilities.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the MOU was "vitally important”.

"It is an enormous amount of work,” she said.

"Not only have we got everyone here agreeing, we've got the Commonwealth supporting it, and in the end it is the Commonwealth determining medical places.”

Dr Young said while the medical training wouldn't differ in a rural area, local students would have a greater understanding of the community.

"It's just about getting people to work and stay,” she said.

"We know once kids leave towns they don't often come back.”

The University of Queensland, which currently has a Rural Medical School at Rockhampton Hospital, will work in partnership with CQUniversity to develop the program.

CQUniversity's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Strategic Development, Professor Fiona Coulson said the university was committed to long-term and sustainable ways to benefit the regions it served.