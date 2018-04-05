Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Diana

Meghan Markle will reportedly pay tribute to Princess Diana with her wedding flowers.

MEGHAN Markle will pay a sweet tribute to Princess Diana by using white garden roses in her wedding flowers.

The former Suits star, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, revealed this week that London-based luxury floral designer Philippa Craddock is in charge of blooms on their big day.

Flowers will include white garden roses - a favourite of the late princess - as well as peonies and foxgloves.

Meghan and Harry are set to tie the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.

Philippa will create the floral displays for the church wedding, which will feature foliage from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, the official residence of the British Royal family.

She will use seasonal plants including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam.

It is not clear what colour scheme the couple have chosen, but the designs will feature white garden roses in memory of Princess Diana.

Peonies are believed to be a favourite of Meghan's, and photos posted on her now-deleted Instagram account suggested Harry may have impressed her with bunches of the flowers when they first started dating.

Kensington Palace said the arrangements will "reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn".

The Royal Parks will also supply some pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows, which will provide a good habitat for bees, the palace said.

Philippa, who has a studio in London and shop in Selfridges, said, "I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers. Working with them has been an absolute pleasure."

Meghan and Harry are thought to be planning to pay tribute to Diana in a number of touching ways.

They did their first photo call as an engaged couple in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was loved by Diana.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.