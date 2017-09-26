How millions of dollars will improve life in this CQ town

THE Palaszczuk Government has committed $2.9 million to ensure the people of Woorabinda have access to vital public infrastructure.

Minister for Local Government and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Mark Furner said the funding comes from the $120 million Indigenous Councils Critical Infrastructure Program and will improve water, waste water and solid waste infrastructure.

"The funding is tailored for each community to ensure the projects identified meet the specific needs in Woorabinda,” Mr Furner said.

"Engineers have worked with the Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council to assess the current capabilities of their water, wastewater and solid waste infrastructure and identified projects which will improve the long-term health of the community.

The water in Woorabinda was undrinkable for a while after lightning damaged the treatment plant back in 2014. ABC

"It is only a Labor Government that will continue to provide funding for these vital projects.”

Mr Furner said functioning waste and water infrastructure is taken for granted across the majority of Queensland and it should be no different in remote Aboriginal communities.

"This is about ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have access to the infrastructure that will improve the liveability of their communities,” Mr Furner said.

"Projects such as replacing the rising main to the water treatment plant and a new waste facility will help to provide a sustainable future for Woorabinda and the council will develop the skills to manage the infrastructure.”

Mayor of Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council Cheyne Wilkie said training locals to manage the facilities was a crucial component.

"That's one of the underlying principles of this program - seeing Council develop the skills to manage the infrastructure and projects moving forward,” Cr Wilkie said.

For more information visit: https://www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/iccip