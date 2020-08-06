Menu
A $100,000 upgrade to Mount Morgan’s William St will help the area combat excess stormwater.
How Mt Morgan’s battle with minor flooding ends

kaitlyn smith
6th Aug 2020 1:54 PM
OVERFLOWING stormwater will no longer be a longstanding problem for areas across Mount Morgan following the completion of Rockhampton Regional Council’s $100,000 upgrade.

Infrastructure Portfolio spokesman Councillor Tony Williams shared the development, saying the works provided a much-needed solution to manage excess stormwater.

The community has historically struggled with heavy rainfall bringing the rapid flow of stormwater on William St.

Mr Williams explained the problem had previously caused inconvenience to residents and damage to both properties and driveways.

“The installation of a new stormwater inlet should stop this happening in the future.”

THRILLED: Rockhampton Regional Councillor, Tony Williams believes the upgrade will provided a much-needed solution for overflowing stormwater.
“While we were here, we also constructed a new kerb and channel on the western side of the street and gave the road a new bitumen spray seal.”

This would allow residents to enjoy a smoother drive, he said, adding it will also likely reduce the impact after heavy rainfall.

“Often the big ticket items in the Rockhampton CBD can get the most attention, but smaller projects like this across the region are vitally important and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford added her delight at the work’s completion, saying it was fantastic to see the project finalised.

“Stormwater has been a major issue to residents in William Street for a long time,” she said.

“This work has provided significant improvements to stormwater drainage to the surrounding area and will lessen the impact on nearby residences.”

