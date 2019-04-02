Menu
COASTAL PARADISE: The residential property at 48 Power St in Yeppoon was sold over the weekend.
COASTAL PARADISE: The residential property at 48 Power St in Yeppoon was sold over the weekend. realestate.com.au
News

How much did this Yeppoon home sell for over the weekend?

Sean Fox
by
2nd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
THIS coastal home attracted 46 groups of interested potential buyers across five weeks.

The Yeppoon property was sold over the weekend for $520,000.

It was a successful Saturday for real estate agent Rory Wex, from RMW Property Agents, who closed the deal on 48 Power St.

The auction attracted 15 people and there were four registered bidders.

A perfect home for families, the home has a pool equipped with a water slide.
A perfect home for families, the home has a pool equipped with a water slide. realestate.com.au

While the property attracted a lot of interest over its five-week campaign, one buyer opened their wallet.

"We worked with that person to get a sale,” Mr Wex said.

Auctioneer Adam de Jong from RMW Property Agents said the sale showed there is confidence in the market.

Mr Wex listed several selling points.

"It has been meticulously renovated...and there's a pool with a water slide, there were two boys in the family who couldn't be more excited on the day,” he said.

Luxury living in the heart of Yeppoon.
Luxury living in the heart of Yeppoon. realestate.com.au

"The home is perfectly set up for families, it's a leafy part of town, elevated with a large sized block.”

While that property was snapped up, another was not.

Despite three registered bidders, 21 Olympia Ave at Barlows Hill in Yeppoon was passed in.

Mr de Jong said there was genuine interest before and after the auction.

"There have been two offers which were made straight after the auction,” he said.

"We found people couldn't purchase under those terms (of the auction).”

The home has four bedrooms, two living areas and two garage spaces.

It sits on a 600sqm level block with side access.

It has been described as ideal for first-home buyers or investors.

