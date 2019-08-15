How much do Bluesfest 2020 tickets cost?

POPULAR: Vintage Trouble performs their final set on the fifth day of Bluesfest 2019.

POPULAR: Vintage Trouble performs their final set on the fifth day of Bluesfest 2019. Marc Stapelberg

BLUESFEST Byron Bay has unveiled its first line up announcement, but how much will it cost music fans to attend the music festival in 2020? According to their own website, it could be thousands.

Besides the regular tickets, music lovers are now facing the choice of ticking boxes on extra services, like VIP access or parking fees, when buying their festival tickets.

Early bird for Bluesfest tickets ($430 for five days, according to emails sent to Bluesfest fans earlier this year) ended the moment the first line up announcement came out - headliners include Crowded House, Dave Matthews Band and Patti Smith, plus Australian acts Xavier Rudd, the Cat Empire and John Butler.

According to the festival's website, bluesfest.com.au, a couple with a child in a car will fork out almost $1500 for a full five-day pass.

A five-day adult ticket is currently listed at $613.74 including booking fees.

A child (older than 6 and younger than 14) will pay $128.48 for a five-day ticket.

A five-day car parking permit costs $102.97.

That experience currently costs $1459.93, including GST, based on the festival's website.

If the child is aged 15 to 17 years, the five-day tickets goes up to $588.25.

A couple with no children who gain access to the VIP area for five days will pay $2148.09 for the festival experience.

Festival parking is the new fee added to the ticketing structure of the festival this year, with punters asked to pay $26.51 for one day, $62.19 for three days or $102.97 for five days.

In March, Bluesfest was forced to cancel parking fees after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) deemed Bluesfest Services Pty to have engaged in "misleading and deceptive conduct" by releasing parking tickets for the 2019 festival after it released entry tickets for sale.

Organisers explained the measure and pointed at the fact that all other major music festival in Byron Shire charge parking fees.

"As the last major live music event within the region to introduce a parking fee, Bluesfest understands that it imposes a further cost for patrons, however as a business, the company needs to ensure the future of the festival."

Last April, Byron Shire approved a new transport plan for Bluesfest which allowed the event to charge the new parking fee in 2020.

Bluesfest 2020 will be held at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, April 9 to 14, 2020. Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix.