How much has one big Aussie bank cut cash rate?

MONEY TALKS: The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut the cash rate by a half of one per cent.

MONEY TALKS: The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut the cash rate by a half of one per cent. Contributed

IN THE last six weeks, the Reserve Bank of Australia has in two equal instalments, cut the cash rate by a half of one percent.

Each 25-basis point (quarter per cent) reduction is equal to an annual saving of $750 on a home loan of $300,000.

So that's $1500 locked in over six weeks, if banks pass on the full reduction - good news if you have debt.

Politicians take umbrage at any suggestion that banks would not pass on the full cut, because bank bashing is a sport unlikely to lose votes, and likely to result in a press "pile-on”.

The fact is however, that our politicians and bureaucrats are themselves very much responsible for the factors that have caused the RBA to cut rates, and for the banks to withhold some of that cut.

The softening economy for example has been noticeable for at least 18 months.

Business is grossly uncertain and in many cases is focused more on virtue signalling than running their operations in interest of shareholders, and that's because government agencies promote virtue signalling activities above productivity and reform.

Examples include fairness, gender equality, being green, safety and harassment, all of which are important factors to consider, but not the reason for being in business.

Regulation, deemed to be a spin-off of fairness, is out of control.

Regulators are way exceeding their mandates, and telling people how to run their businesses. When they feel laws are inadequate, they invoke public opinion, to which politicians respond.

Disinterested in identifying any inherently correct approach, populism wins.

The result is massive increases in the cost of running businesses and consequently it is unreasonable to expect banks to pass on the full extent of the interest rate cuts.

Interest rate reductions are perhaps not so welcome if you are saving for a home or are in retirement.

With official rates at one per cent, depositors are flat out getting two.

This is barely enough to keep up with official measures of inflation, and definitely not enough to keep up with increases in the price of rates and electricity (both of which are either set or regulated by government).

Absent a catastrophic recession (a "draining of the swamp” if you will), you'd better get used to this situation as "new normal”.

For years now, our business has been positioning client portfolios to deal with this, and the task has become increasingly difficult.

Hybrid investments for example, feature characteristics of both bonds and shares.

Once a staple of our portfolios, most recent hybrid issues now offer very low returns and place their viability in the hands of bank regulator APRA. If APRA determines that a bank is doing it tough, your hybrid investment can, at the stroke of a pen, be deemed worthless.

As a consequence, our recommendations now target direct bond investments and investments in assets related to infrastructure.

This is because with a bond you are effectively lending the money to the company under contract, they have a known maturity date and they rank above shares in the event of company failure.

Infrastructure assets commonly have their income linked to CPI, which means that (at least theoretically) income is protected against inflation.

Such investments are particularly interesting when they are involved in an activity characterised by increasing volumes - with a toll road for example, not only do you get additional income from increasing traffic congestion, you get a CPI bonus as well.

Unlike the 10 years past though, unless it is very large indeed, a portfolio comprising only bonds and infrastructure stocks is unlikely to generate enough income to live on.

That means most people will need some shares in their portfolio.

Shares pay dividends rather than interest, and because you are a part-owner of the company rather than a lender to it, you are in line for more rewards, but bear the greater portion of the risks.

It's fair to say that in the current investment environment bank deposits will have the lowest returns, bonds next lowest, and shares the greatest.

All other things being equal, risk increases in that order. Infrastructure investments, depending on the underlying asset, have a mix of these characteristics.

The art in building an investment portfolio is in recognising the features of these investment types and mixing and matching to your risk profile.

Portfolio income is just one opportunity for increasing wealth or funding retirement.

Even with a reasonable level of assets, many people are entitled to a part age-pension.

With such low interest rates, the tax benefits of superannuation can mean that it is far more efficient to increase your superannuation balance at the rate of 85 cents in the dollar, than pay off your home loan with after tax income of between 79 cents and 43 cents.

For those with a disability, the NDIS is not an income supplement, but it is very likely to assist in paying expenses that once came from your own pocket and it might help increase your income from work.

Part-time work is another potential source of income and many people find it personally fulfilling and financially rewarding.

Back in the 1970s, all you had to worry about was heating up savoury mince and waiting for pension day.

Now saving and retirement really takes some thinking, even more so when you consider that from market conditions to superannuation to tax and job opportunities, many of the underlying factors are moving.

It's the rare person that does not need the help of a competent financial planner.

Pity the industry is being shut down.