How much Isaac councillors earn and spend

How much money the councillors claim?

ISAAC region councillors claimed more than $100,000 in expenses last financial year.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker claimed $19,620, while deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea claimed $17,501.

Not far behind was division three councillor Gina Lacey, who claimed $15,278. Expenses include mobile phone and vehicle allowances and trips to conferences and forums.

Cr Simon West claimed the least at $2206, but has only been a councillor since August 26, 2019.

Cr Lynette Jones claimed almost $3500 and Cr Peter Freeleagus claimed $3604. He resigned from council on February 26, 2019.

Cr Baker earns about $143,136 a year, while Cr Kelly Vea Vea earns $87,462.

All other councillors earn between $74,342 and $76,040 depending on their super contribution. Cr West earned $12,304, while Cr Freeleagus earned $51,747.

Full breakdown:

Mayor Cr Anne Baker $19,620

D1 Cr Greg Austen $6098

D2 Cr Nick Wheeler $7799

D3 Cr Gina Lacey $15,278

D4 Cr Peter Freeleagus $3604

D4 Cr Simon West $2206

D5 Cr Kelly Vea Vea $17,501

D6 Cr Lynette Jones $3499

D7 Cr Jane Pickels $14,555

D8 Cr Geoff Bethel $11,235