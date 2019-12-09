Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
How much money the councillors claim?
How much money the councillors claim?
Council News

How much Isaac councillors earn and spend

Caitlan Charles
9th Dec 2019 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ISAAC region councillors claimed more than $100,000 in expenses last financial year.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker claimed $19,620, while deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea claimed $17,501.

Not far behind was division three councillor Gina Lacey, who claimed $15,278. Expenses include mobile phone and vehicle allowances and trips to conferences and forums.

Cr Simon West claimed the least at $2206, but has only been a councillor since August 26, 2019.

Cr Lynette Jones claimed almost $3500 and Cr Peter Freeleagus claimed $3604. He resigned from council on February 26, 2019.

Cr Baker earns about $143,136 a year, while Cr Kelly Vea Vea earns $87,462.

All other councillors earn between $74,342 and $76,040 depending on their super contribution. Cr West earned $12,304, while Cr Freeleagus earned $51,747.

Full breakdown:

Mayor Cr Anne Baker $19,620

D1 Cr Greg Austen $6098

D2 Cr Nick Wheeler $7799

D3 Cr Gina Lacey $15,278

D4 Cr Peter Freeleagus $3604

D4 Cr Simon West $2206

D5 Cr Kelly Vea Vea $17,501

D6 Cr Lynette Jones $3499

D7 Cr Jane Pickels $14,555

D8 Cr Geoff Bethel $11,235

anne baker isaac regional council lynette jones peter freeleagus simon west
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky teen off to World School Sevens

        premium_icon Rocky teen off to World School Sevens

        Sport Three CQ players to line up with Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Teams in NZ

        Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

        premium_icon Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends patient injured while protecting property from...

        Arrest made at anti-Adani protest

        premium_icon Arrest made at anti-Adani protest

        Environment A woman has chained herself to a gate by her neck, and two others have locked onto...

        BULLYING: Daughters ‘not safe’ at their school

        premium_icon BULLYING: Daughters ‘not safe’ at their school

        News A mother is furious as her child was punished for saving her sister