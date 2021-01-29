Menu
Nick Smith, Halla Curtis-Gee, Jordan McCann, Lily Jenkins, Yeppoon State High School principal Ruth Miller, and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
Education

How much money Keppel state schools got in five years

Timothy Cox
29th Jan 2021 6:15 PM
State schools in the Keppel electorate received $29 million from the State Government in the past five years.

Money for the 15 schools went towards new school halls, classrooms, admin buildings, specialist learning spaces, shade, and maintenance.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said Yeppoon State High School topped the budget with a $10.23 million spend from 2015-16 to 2019-20.

“This is a great school and increasingly is getting upgraded facilities to give students and staff the best available,” she said.

“This included $5 million for a new administration hall, $1.8 million to upgrade the school hall, a $524,000 million refurbished home economics block, and $481,614 to refurbish the Agricultural Science block.”

Frenchville State School received $4.359 million for growth and renewable projects that included $886,208 for relocatable buildings, and $1.22 million to extend the administration building and new courtyard shade.

“Back on the coast, Emu Park State School received six brand new classrooms during this period, costing about $3 million, and again reflecting local growth in student numbers,” Ms Lauga said.

She said in term 2 this year, Parkhurst State School would have a new $8.5 million, two-storey building with eight rooms.

Keppel State School infrastructure funding 2015-20

Byfield $285,992

Cawarral $130,849

Coowonga $395,212

Emu Park $3,569,891

Farnborough $1,178,887

Frenchville $4,359,544

Keppel Sands $98,352

Lakes Creek $224,812

Mount Archer $558,111

North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre $582,508

Parkhurst $3,852,503

Taranganba $1,528,355

The Caves $1,053,591

Yeppoon State High School $10,233,407

Yeppoon SS $934,515

TOTAL: $28,986,458

