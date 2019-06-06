How much money's been given for new art gallery in Emu Park?

BUSINESS AS USUAL: At Emu Park Gallery, members wait for the new purpose facility to be built.

MEMBERS of Emu Park Art Gallery have a lot to be excited about following the announcement by Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga that $800,000 had been allocated to building a new art gallery in the township.

Gallery workshop co-ordinator Barb Tamassy said the Emu Park Gallery had always offered a stunning array of art by well-known local artists.

She said they would continue to do so thanks to the foresight of state and local government in providing the means for a new permanent home.

Workshops are a valuable asset to the Emu Park Gallery and participants.

"Many of the artists have exhibited nationally and overseas and a number have been nominated for, and been awarded, the Bayton Award at the Rockhampton Art Gallery,” Ms Tamassy said.

"The artists strongly support the growth of a thriving arts community on the Capricorn Coast. With a new gallery we will be able to offer an excellent exhibition space, as well as a large workshop, allowing a wider range of workshops to be conducted.

"While we wait for the project for the new facility to begin, it is business as usual in our current premises which is still on the market after having been listed for sale about 18 months ago.”

Workshop participants and Gallery members look forward to having more purpose built space for workshops

Livingstone acting mayor Nigel Hutton said the opportunity to create a new designated space for local artists is not only a great thing for local artists but will also have cultural, tourism and economic benefits for the region.

"Having a plan like our Arts and Cultural Strategic Plan 2017-2022 helps us support projects like this one as it aligns with our desire for our local artists and performers to have the opportunity to exhibit their works,” Cr Hutton said.

"The new building will be a wonderful edition to the cultural hub of Emu Park and will encourage additional visitors to the gallery and the surrounding local businesses.”

It is anticipated that the design component of the project will commence in August 2019, with construction in the latter part of 2019 and the facility to be completed by June 2020.

Ms Tamassy said the Gallery workshops were a vital financial asset for the gallery, while allowing the artists to develop their skills and interests, as well as extending the arts skills of the community.

"This year, there are still five new workshops on offer at the gallery in Pattison Street, Emu Park,” she said.

"With the receipt of RADF funding, two guest artists will present workshops in August and October - Spring Carnival Fascination, creating headbands and fascinators with Renae Lang in August and Bronze Casting with Brendan Tohill in October.

"Renae Lang is a Rockhampton based milliner who first trained with Neil Grigg in 2011, followed by lessons at Hats Off in Brisbane with international tutor Ian Bennet from the UK and Australian Carol Maher.”

This workshop, open to teenagers and adults will be held at St Ursula's College.

"Brendan Tohill is a celebrated sculptor who works in hebel, bronze and stone to create beautiful three-dimensional images.

"Brendan has exhibited both nationally and internationally and loves to share his skills through his workshops.

"In this workshop he will teach the styrene foam method of bronze casting.”

To learn more about these workshops and to book please go to emuparkartgallery.com.au