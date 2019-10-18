Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Adam Head
Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Adam Head
Crime

How much Mt Tamborine principal has already been paid

by Greg Stolz
18th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast high school principal who is suing parents for defamation has already been paid more than $180,000 in settlement money, a court has been told.

Long-serving Tamborine Mountain State High principal Tracey Brose originally sued eight parents for allegedly defaming her in social media posts after she was mysteriously suspended from duty in early 2016.

A defamation hearing in Southport District Court heard she has already settled with several of the parents.

Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Adam Head
Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Adam Head

Details of the settlements were revealed today for the first time.

One of the parents who are still fighting the case, Donna Baluskas, asked Mrs Brose during cross-examination how much she had received in each of the settlements.

Mrs Brose said had received $92,500 from one defendant parent, $70,000 from another and $20,000 from a third.

Another parent with whom she settled only this week, Charmaine Proudlock, has paid nothing, the court heard.

Mrs Brose confirmed she had commenced bankruptcy proceedings against Mrs Baluskas and her husband Miguel over three outstanding legal costs orders.

Mrs Baluskas asked Mrs Brose if she had launched the defamation action out of 'malicious intent'.

"No, if you had apologised and given an undertaking to retract and refrain from making further comment, we wouldn't be here (in court)," Mrs Brose replied.

Mrs Baluskas responded: "I did apologise, Ms Brose."

Donna Baluskas is a Tamborine State High School parent being sued for defamation. Picture: Adam Head
Donna Baluskas is a Tamborine State High School parent being sued for defamation. Picture: Adam Head

Mrs Baluskas asked Mrs Brose if she considered the $92,500 to be 'a lot of money for a comment made by somebody who later apologised'.

Judge Catherine Muir intervened, telling Mrs Brose the question was not relevant and she did not have to answer.

On Thursday, Mrs Brose admitted she had chosen to sue parents who owned property and who she could 'benefit financially' from.

However, she denied targeting low-income earners who could not afford legal fees.

An emotional Mrs Brose told the court she had spent $600,000 on the defamation case 'to reinstate my reputation'.

She said she had re-mortgaged her house and borrowed money from her father and brother to fight the case.

Another parent Mrs Brose is still suing, Laura Lawson, suggested during cross-examination that the principal's quest to clear her name had "also damaged us".

"No, I don't accept that," Mrs Brose replied.

"You need to be accountable for your decision to write those comments."

Ms Lawson said she would prove the comments were not defamatory "in any way, shape or form".

More Stories

defamation defamation case principal tracey brose

Top Stories

    Adani doubles down on jobs promise by opening Rocky office

    premium_icon Adani doubles down on jobs promise by opening Rocky office

    News Miner announces $100million contractor to operate out of Rockhampton

    UPDATE: aged care centre evacuated after fire in roof

    premium_icon UPDATE: aged care centre evacuated after fire in roof

    News two residents will have to move in to temporary accommodation

    Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

    premium_icon Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

    News Police catch up with three teenagers — 12,13, and 15 — after alleged break and...

    WATCH LIVE: TCC in AFLQ Schools Cup prelim final

    premium_icon WATCH LIVE: TCC in AFLQ Schools Cup prelim final

    Sport Game preview and player profiles: Rocky team to take on senior girls reigning...