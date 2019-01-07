Menu
WET WEATHER: Tracking map for Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny issued yesterday morning. Contributed
How much rain will Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny bring CQ?

Sean Fox
by
7th Jan 2019 3:36 PM
ANTICIPATION continues to build as Central Queensland will finally grab its taste of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny tomorrow.

A Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) spokesman said the system (which yesterday was sitting about 600km north to north east of Bowen) is gradually moving towards the North Queensland coast.

"There's a great deal of high cloud streaming off the remnants of Penny that really isn't producing any rainfall but it is keeping areas like Rockhampton and south (all the way to Brisbane) very cloudy,” he said.

"That's likely to continue for the next couple of days but it won't really be generating any rainfall.”

While the spokesman said there were showers "coming ashore all the way down the east coast at the moment”, he pointed out areas north of Bundaberg will see an increase in shower activity as the system gets closer to the coast.

While the BoM spokesman said the system had "probably slowed down”, tomorrow is likely to be the most eventful day for the region weather-wise.

Tomorrow Rockhampton has been forecast to see possible rainfall amounts reach between 6mm to 15mm.

There will also be a chance of a thunderstorm with light easterly winds, 20km to 25km per hour in the morning.

And BoM has forecast a shower or two for the Beef Capital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Yeppoon, tomorrow has been predicted to bring possible rainfall amounts between 10mm to 20mm.

"We're not expecting that rainfall to be significant, it's really just going to be showers coming onto the coast and extending a little way inland,” a BoM spokesman said.

"Once we get north of Rockhampton, we start to see more rain effects from the ex-tropical cyclone.

"There will be an increase in rainfall south of Sarina, but the really heavy falls potentially beginning overnight are likely to be north of there.”

The BoM spokesman said river rises could take place due to the accumulation of rainfall.

But this shouldn't affect the Central Queensland region as the bureau is set to issue a flood watch for the east coast north of Sarina tomorrow.

"We will see the heavy rainfall area which will be concentrated on the south side of the circulation of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny,” he said.

"It's quite a significant event all in all.”

Check out the tracking map above.

    Local Partners