JM Kelly's Cessna plane is among the auction items that were sold in a week-long online auction.
JM Kelly's Cessna plane is among the auction items that were sold in a week-long online auction. Allan Reinikka
How much was sold at the JM Kelly auction?

Maddelin McCosker
7th Feb 2019 5:48 PM
THE much anticipated JM Kelly liquidation auction came to an end on Wednesday night and auctioneers Pickles have said the auction was a success.

More than 1000 items were up for bidding in the week long auction which included industrial items from collapsed Central Queensland company JM Kelly.

While no specific information regarding prices or bids was made available, Geoff Payne, Pickles Rockhampton branch manager said there was a lot of interest in the items.

"We had well over 300 people through the site on each day,” he said.

Perhaps the most interesting item for sale was a Cessna 310R fixed wing aircraft.

"Tuesday was the last time I looked at the plane and it had well over 1000 bids,” Mr Payne said.

"The sale of the plane exceeded our expectations and made a bit of money.”

With an expected clearance rate of about 90 per cent, Mr Payne said there may still be more auctions to clear the rest of the assets.

"There was well over 1000 assets and so once the items that have been sold are collected and removed we will be able to assess what is left and there may be another smaller round of auctions,” he said.

