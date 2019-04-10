How much will the Yeppoon Rd upgrade actually cost?

EXCLUSIVE: A MORNING Bulletin investigation has revealed that the $64 million promised by both major parties to upgrade Yeppoon Rd will not be enough - it won't even be enough for the first five kilometres.

After 12 months of strategic planning, the Department of Transport and Main Roads found it would cost about $95million to make the road between the Tanby Rd roundabout and Neils Rd four lanes.

TMR have said in a previous statement to The Morning Bulletin the upgrade would happen in three stages, the first being Tanby Rd to Neils Rd, a stretch of approximately 5km.

The second stage is from Neils Rd to Mulara, a stretch of approximately 2.3km, and the third is from Mulara to Ironpot, a stretch of approximately 14.2km.

Federal Labor has affirmed its commitment to upgrading the Rockhampton Yeppoon Road to four lanes. Google

The Department said in the statement that further planning is required to identify the potential cost for stage two and three.

As it is a state-owned road, funding is normally split 50/50 between the two levels of government and both Brittany Lauga and Michelle Landry have said they will gladly work with each other to see the upgrade become a reality.

With a reported estimate of $200 million to upgrade the entire stretch of road, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said any money committed federally would be welcome.

"Any money from the Federal Government or Federal Labor is great and I will work with whoever is in government to get those upgrades completed,” she said.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga yesterday announced construction of CQ's $14.3 million residential drug rehabilitation and treatment facility will begin in 2020. Aden Stokes

"It is expensive to upgrade and I have already been in discussion with the Minister for Main Roads about funding for the State Government's share in the road upgrade.”

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she would work with the State Government to get the road upgraded but the upgrade needs to be more focused on the danger spots, rather than fixing the whole road.

"I always work with the Department of Transport and Main Roads,” she said.

"Obviously they are the ones that control this.

"I believe we need to be very focused on where the major accidents are happening and use that as a priority.

HITTING BACK: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has come out strongly against the Greens Party bill to end mining in the Galilee Basin. Jann Houley

"It is not necessarily about the duplication the whole way through, it is about making some of those side roads and artillery roads safer for people coming onto the main section of the highway.”

The Federal Government's commitment of $64 million, according to Ms Landry, was a starting point to get the most pressing upgrades done first.

"I actually thought the $64 million would assist in making the road safer in the areas that need it, like the areas with black spots and the side roads that are coming onto the main road,” she said.