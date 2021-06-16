Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Central Highlands Regional Council has made a significant investment in eight Landcruiser utes to travel the region to fix and service the machinery working on the roads, saving Council about $50,000 per month in labour-hire costs.
Central Highlands Regional Council has made a significant investment in eight Landcruiser utes to travel the region to fix and service the machinery working on the roads, saving Council about $50,000 per month in labour-hire costs.
News

How new vehicle fleet saves council $50k per month

Kristen Booth
16th Jun 2021 3:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A recent investment by Central Highlands Regional Council could save about $50,000 per month, saving time and funds for local workers.

Council has purchased a fleet of eight field service vehicles, Landcruiser utes, set up to travel the region to fix and service graders, trucks, rollers and other heavy machinery working on the roads.

“Investing in eight uniform and fit-for-purpose field servicing vehicles means our diesel fitters can respond to breakdowns on-site and carry out services with minimal disruption to the roadworks,” CEO Scott Mason said.

Mr Mason said the direct cost savings for labour-hire alone was about $50,000 per month.

“There’s a significant operational cost saving for the council as we’re reducing downtime, increasing productivity and mobility and environmental responsibility,” he said.

“It’s a game-changer for a council to have this type of state-of-the-art field servicing capability, and the Central Highlands is leading the way.”

Acting General Manager Infrastructure and Utilities Jason Hoolihan said the investment specifically addressed the council’s servicing model and roadworks planning.

“In the past, our servicing model was a combination of mainly in-workshop service with some infield service,” he said.

“And for a shire the size of Tasmania, it turns out that’s just not practical.”

In the past, council’s diesel fitters often had to do multiple trips between the workshop and worksite because their vehicles couldn’t carry additional parts, tools or lubricants.

As a result, machines would be floated back to the workshop to be fixed or an external contractor had to be hired.

Both scenarios left the roadworks under resourced, slowing down the works and external labour-hire cost the council up to $50,000 per month.

“Our fitters can now be confident in having the tools to complete their work on-site and road crews can get back to work quicker,” Mr Hoolihan said.

Originally published as How new vehicle fleet saves council $50k per month

central highlands regional council chrc field service vehicles roadworks
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Boost to minimum wage

    Boost to minimum wage
    • 16th Jun 2021 4:06 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragedy inspires radio identity to join water campaign

        Premium Content Tragedy inspires radio identity to join water campaign

        News “People think it’s like the movies and you will see someone waving for help but in fact it’s silent and you won’t know if you aren’t watching.”

        CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        Premium Content CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        News The incident occurred about 11.30am on Wednesday.

        Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        Premium Content Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        News There will be four days of camping, food and drinks service, as well as...

        Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        News Paramedics took him to Rockhampton Hospital following the incident.