Council has purchased a fleet of eight field service vehicles, Landcruiser utes, set up to travel the region to fix and service graders, trucks, rollers and other heavy machinery working on the roads.

“Investing in eight uniform and fit-for-purpose field servicing vehicles means our diesel fitters can respond to breakdowns on-site and carry out services with minimal disruption to the roadworks,” CEO Scott Mason said.

Mr Mason said the direct cost savings for labour-hire alone was about $50,000 per month.

“There’s a significant operational cost saving for the council as we’re reducing downtime, increasing productivity and mobility and environmental responsibility,” he said.

“It’s a game-changer for a council to have this type of state-of-the-art field servicing capability, and the Central Highlands is leading the way.”

Acting General Manager Infrastructure and Utilities Jason Hoolihan said the investment specifically addressed the council’s servicing model and roadworks planning.

“In the past, our servicing model was a combination of mainly in-workshop service with some infield service,” he said.

“And for a shire the size of Tasmania, it turns out that’s just not practical.”

In the past, council’s diesel fitters often had to do multiple trips between the workshop and worksite because their vehicles couldn’t carry additional parts, tools or lubricants.

As a result, machines would be floated back to the workshop to be fixed or an external contractor had to be hired.

Both scenarios left the roadworks under resourced, slowing down the works and external labour-hire cost the council up to $50,000 per month.

“Our fitters can now be confident in having the tools to complete their work on-site and road crews can get back to work quicker,” Mr Hoolihan said.

Originally published as How new vehicle fleet saves council $50k per month