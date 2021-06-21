How new video campaign will attract visitors to CQ

Explore More of the Sapphire Gemfields is the first of five social media videos created by Central Highlands Development Corporation to promote the Central Queensland Highlands.

The first of five short and snappy videos aired on Friday, inspiring visitors and locals to explore more of the Central Queensland Highlands.

Explore More of Sapphire Gemfields premiered on Facebook and Instagram, tying in with the release of the region’s new Visitor Guide and Touring Map, which all form part of the tourism brand story, which the Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) launched late last year.

“This is when the rubber really hits the road for our brand campaign,” CHDC Tourism Development Coordinator Paul Thompson said.

“Video content is king on social media – it’s a massive source of inspiration for travellers and it has huge audience reach potential – so it’s exciting that we’re now ready to tap into that.”

Four of the clips feature the region’s hero destinations – Sapphire Gemfields, Carnarvon Gorge, Blackdown Tableland and Emerald – and the fifth will showcase the region as a whole.

“We’re using beautiful cinematography and upbeat soundtracks to tell the story of our region, and that there’s always something to discover and uncover when you ‘Explore More of the Central Queensland Highlands’,” Mr Thompson said.

“It’s about inviting and inspiring audiences to not only choose our region for their next getaway, but also to stick around longer than they might have otherwise planned.”

The Visitor Guide and Touring Map, produced every two years, are the main information source for travellers in the Central Queensland Highlands.

They have been updated with the new branding, imagery, and content including itineraries, Indigenous attractions, fishing spots, and caravan and camping information.

The focus of the guide and map is now on experiences, rather than destinations, in line with contemporary consumer habits.

“The guide and map were debuted at our trade stall at this month’s Let‘s Go Queensland Caravan and Camping Supershow in Brisbane and thousands of copies were snapped up,” Mr Thompson said.

“It’s a really encouraging sign that we’ve hit the mark with consumers and we’re confident that’ll be reflected in visitation numbers over the coming year.”

Fifty thousand copies of the guide and map will be distributed to visitor information centres, businesses and events, including travel shows.

Digital editions can be viewed on centralqueenslandhighlands.com.au.

Check out the videos as they’re released on the Central Queensland Highlands Facebook and Instagram channels.

A free toolkit is available on chdc.com.au for local tourism businesses to incorporate the tourism brand story in their own marketing.

