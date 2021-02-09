How not-for-profits can apply for $8M in grants

Not-for-profit groups including BlueCare are encouraged to apply for $8 million in community infrastructure grants. Pictured are Leigh Robinson and BlueCare service manager, Shelly Mantio. Photo: Andrea Falvo

Not-for-profit groups across Central Queensland are encouraged to apply for $8 million in infrastructure grants to upgrade community infrastructure and accelerate COVID-19 economic recovery.

Community groups that have their own facilities or use council owned facilities are all eligible for grants, which are part of the government’s Unite and Recover Economic Recovery Plan.

Community Services Industry Alliance CEO Belinda Drew welcomed the CIIP program, saying supporting community infrastructure is vital to ensuring services are delivered in a timely manner.

“It’s great to see the Queensland Government supporting not-for-profit groups to deliver innovative and improved facilities that will enable improved services for high-need communities,” Ms Drew said.

“The program encourages partnerships and innovation that will inform future service provision to meet community needs exacerbated by COVID-19.”

Deputy Premier and Infrastructure Minister Steven Miles said the Community Infrastructure Investment Partnership (CIIP) competitive grants program would prioritise projects supporting critical social and job-readiness services.

“We’re inviting not-for-profit organisations across the state to apply for funding to help Queensland’s economic recovery,” he said.

“Around $8 million is being made available to enable expansions, upgrades or rebuilds of existing facilities in high-need communities.

“Neighbourhood and community centres which provide localised access to child, family and community services are encouraged to apply.

“Priority will be given to co-funded construction-ready projects that can be completed by June 2022.

“The program is open to not-for-profits that own land or assets or are delivering social services from council-owned facilities.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Infrastructure Minister Steven Miles. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“The grants program will support an additional 26 construction jobs and a range of social service delivery and administrative roles across the state.

“By working in partnership with these organisations, the Palaszczuk Government will deliver improved social infrastructure and services as part of our ongoing COVID-19 recovery effort, as well as create local jobs.”

Mr Miles said the CIIP competitive grants program was in line with the Queensland Government’s Unite and Recover Economic Recovery Plan and the Strategy for Social Infrastructure which supports place-based community-driven solutions to local issues.

Applications close on March 16.

For eligibility criteria and to apply visit the website.

