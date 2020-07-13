Menu
A Yeppoon fisherman became snagged before he could even cast a line.
News

How one beer landed fisherman in trouble

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
FISHING is about catching something, not getting caught yourself - as Phillip John Edwards found out.

He was behind the wheel at Yeppoon’s Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9pm on April 11 when police stopped to have a chat.

As officers spoke to Edwards they saw an open glass beer bottle in the cup holder.

And that gave Edwards up.

The 47-year-old admitted to having consumed alcohol and he returned a positive roadside reading and had a blood-alcohol content reading of .55.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week, Edwards pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

In his favour, as the court heard, was he had no traffic history despite his mature age.

The court was told that on the night in question, Edwards had been parking his car to do some fishing.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke took into account Edwards’ good driving record before fining him $450 and disqualifying him from driving for one month.

drink-driving phillip john edwards rosslyn bay harbour tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

