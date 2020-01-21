How one couple’s chat over coffee spawned clever humanitarian effort

IT all started with a discussion over coffee one afternoon between couple Noel and Ros Baxter on how they could help those impacted by the fires in New South Wales or Victoria.

The Baxters, being involved with the Lions organisation for nearly 36 years, decided to host a neigh­bourhood sausage sizzle in their front yard to help raise money for those in distress.

A flyer was drawn up and circulated to all houses in the Permien St and Selwyn Cres cal de sacs (some 40 houses).

It wasn’t long before food and drink donations started to arrive as well as the willingness to attend.

On Sunday, tables, chairs, a marquee and barbecue were set up, and at 4pm the neighbours started to arrive with their chairs and wallets.

All attendees were asked to make a small donation to the cause in return for drinks, nibbles and a sausage.

Money started to be placed in the collection ­container, and it wasn’t long before it was beginning to mount up.

A surprise donation was given by a woman passing by who stopped and offered to contribute.

All of the money raised will be forwarded to a Central Queensland Lions Club in the area for distribution to the needy.

For a small neighborhood that also meet for Christmas in July and other festive gatherings, they raised $2000 to help those in need.

They call on other neighbourhoods to match or better their efforts.