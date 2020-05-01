How one man has beautified a corner of Capricorn Coast

TAKING centre stage this week is the latest mural at Keppel Sands where the region’s flora and fauna has been put on display to brighten the seaside village.

Keppel Sands resident, teacher and artist for the past 40 years, Terry Sykes, was thrilled to be part of the project after he was selected by a panel of community representatives to design the ­concept for the mural.

After discussing potential ideas and suggestions with residents, they were strongly supported by a recent survey conducted by the council to identify the community’s reaction to public art in the coastal town.

“A lot of people wanted to see local flora and fauna like red-tail black cockatoos and sea turtles and especially the mud crab because Keppel Sands is known for its fishing, so I really tried to incorporate all of that,” he said.

“It’s really refreshing to see Livingstone Shire Council supporting artists and the arts industry. I think it beautifies the place on several levels and helps to highlight the natural environment and the specific qualities of our environment that we hold dear.

“It also helps to make the area more attractive as a tourist destination which is important for the economy and employment in the area.”

As part of Livingstone Shire Council’s Place ­Making Program, it’s continuing to brighten every corner of the district.

Established in 2017, the program has helped to add vibrancy and character to the shire, and also creates an inviting atmosphere for visitors.

My Sykes’ mural can be found at the Keppel Sand Caravan Park.

For more information on the program or to become involved, visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/1357/Placemaking-Program.