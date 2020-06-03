Menu
TALENT: Yeppoon builder and artist Steve Ross (pictured with Livingstone Shire Council’s Russell Claus and Pat Eastwood) shows off his impressive sculptures.
How one many’s unique craft became a roaring success

Kaitlyn Smith
3rd Jun 2020 5:14 PM
WHAT first started as a backyard hobby two years ago has quickly become a roaring success for Yeppoon man Steve Ross.

Mr Ross, who first tried his hand at scrap metal sculpting in 2018, credits his years working as a third generation house builder as inspiration behind the unique craft.

“I started a couple of years ago just tinkering around in the shed, just making some models cars and motors out of engine parts,” he said.

NEW ADDITIONS: Some of the sculptures Steve Ross dedicated his spare time to complete.
“I’m in the Yeppoon motor club, so I was able to get my hands on some V8 parts. That passed and I eventually went into bigger sculptures.”

Mr Ross admits his surprise at just how popular his artwork became – with Livingstone Shire Council even commissioning some pieces at Yeppoon landfill.

His first installation, a 600kg dinosaur, was unveiled in August 2019. Shortly after, council ­returned with another request.

IN ACTION: The sculptures took Mr Ross over a combined 500 hours to complete.
“They asked me to do some more work and add to the landfill sculpture, so I built a few juvenile dinosaurs and a basket of eggs with a few little ones coming out,” Mr Ross said.

Three new 150kg juvenile dinosaurs took around 400 meticulous hours and six months to complete – on top of his usual day job.

“The large dinosaur, I lost count [of the hours], it was probably close to 150 but I lost count after 100 hours. Then the little ones, they’re just as intense,”

In addition to his initial pieces, Mr Ross revealed LSC was in the midst of commission more of his work for Yeppoon’s waterfront.

MASTERPIECE: The sculptures will be futher decorate with surrounding gardens as LSC looks to beautify Yeppoon’s landfill entrance.
“There were tenders put in this year, but I haven’t really got stuck into it yet. I’ve got some ideas, I know what the council wants, so I’ll have to put my hat back on and get in the shed,” he said.

Custom orders are available, but his focus for now remains on a secret project commissioned by one of Yeppoon’s football clubs.

Orders can be made through his Instagram page at rossys.welding.art.

