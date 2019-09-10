How one seagull prompted coast guard rescue mission

ALL CREATURES: Great and/or small, turtles can also feel safe with the coastguard around.

ALL CREATURES: Great and/or small, turtles can also feel safe with the coastguard around. Robert Irwin

OCEAN-GOERS both above and below the water can rest assured the Coast Guard Yeppoon will be there when trouble strikes following a turtle rescue last week.

On Monday, September2, CGY received a call from a Marine Assist contributor whose 6m powerboat had broken down halfway between Great Keppel Island and Barren Island.

Marine Assist Rescue captained by Phil Schefe departed at 2.10pm, retrieved the boat at 3pm and returned to harbour at 4.10pm.

On Wednesday, there were two calls for assistance.

The first was from a five-metre powerboat with two persons on board that had broken down halfway between Tanby Point and Great Keppel Island.

Yeppoon Rescue One skippered by Jim Warren departed at 9.40am, the vessel was prepared for towing at 10.20am and returned to port at 11.05am.

A second call was received from a five-metre boat that broke down at Leekes Beach, Great Keppel Island.

Yeppoon Rescue One with Jim Goodsell at the helm, departed at 5pm, took the boat in tow at 6.20pm before returning to harbour at 7.30pm.

During the day, two young fishermen spotted a seagull that appeared to be standing on the water in Keppel Bay.

However, the bird was not bearing some form of divinity but was standing on the back of a turtle which was unable to dive.

The pair picked up the turtle and delivered it to the Coast Guard at Rosslyn Bay where it was kept moist and cool in the shower until Turtle Rescue staff arrived from Quoin Island at Gladstone to collect it for rehabilitation.

On Thursday, a call for assistance was received from a Marine Assist contributor who was alone in a five-metre powerboat that had broken down 24 nautical mile north-east of Rosslyn Bay.

Marine Rescue One captained by Kingsley Bartle departed at 8.50am, retrieved the boat at 11am and returned to harbour at 12.45pm.

During the weekend more flotilla members were inducted on the new rescue vessel so that they are qualified to participate in rescue operations.

The members were impressed by the stability, power and range of the vessel.

The new vessel also boast luxurious crew facilities, including air-conditioning, refrigerator, microwave oven, sound system and toilet with the latest navigation and communication equipment, including touch-screen plotters and sounders, radar, infra-red camera, radio direction finder, AIS, Tracplus tracking, four VHF radios and a satellite phone.

On Sunday morning, the flotilla assisted Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service by providing Yeppoon Rescue One as the target and safety vessel for water winch training off Wreck Point.

However, the exercise had to be cut short as the helicopter was required for an emergency at Rolleston.

CGY conducted on-water training with Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and inducted crew members on Yeppoon Rescue One.