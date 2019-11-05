How one woman developed a popular Aussie television program

The Central Queensland Regional Order of Australia’s annual luncheon in Rockhampton on Monday, October 14 was attended by 25 members and guests. The guest speaker was Pip Russell, the founder of Juiced TV.

Pip was awarded Queensland Local Hero in the 2018 Australian of the Year Awards, for developing Juiced TV, a live television program featuring kids in hospital to normalise their experience, and for her charity work across Australia, Africa and Cambodia. After nine years of hosting Network Ten’s national children’s shows Toasted TV and Totally Wild, she traded in working for commercial television to launch Juiced TV in 2015. Patients and their siblings have the chance to star in their own television show, sharing patient journeys and featuring animal encounters, sports and interviews with favourite idols. Since launching in January 2015 at Queensland’s Children’s Hospital, more than 1,850 patients and their families have participated in the show, and over 2.4 million people have viewed the program on YouTube.

Pip outlined her journey to the establishment of Juiced TV initially with the Queensland Children’s Hospital and now expanded to include the Wide Bay and Mackay regional hospitals. Juiced TV videos can be seen at www.youtube.com. Pip Russell’s travel from Brisbane was sponsored by the Central Queensland Hospital. Dr Annette Turley, the acting executive director of medical services, said she would strongly recommend the local hospital system involving hospitals at Gladstone, Biloela, Emerald, Yeppoon and Rockhampton embed the Juiced TV approach. The Central Queensland Regional Order of Australia branch’s next event will be a morning tea on March 16 2020.