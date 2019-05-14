How one woman spent almost 100 years selflessly

PROUD MOUNT MORGANITES: Bob and Irene Heberlein pictured at the St Mary's Anglican Church on Gordon St in Mount Morgan. TOP INSET: After her husband Bob passed away, Myrtle devoted herself to the Red Cross.

Part One:

MYRTLE as she was called, or later lovingly "Heb” was born on August 9, 1909 at Mount Morgan.

One of seven children, and the middle child of Arthur William and Rose Annie Broughton, her parents along with three brothers and three sisters predeceased her.

Her early years were spent at Horse Creek or Broughton Hill, thus named after her parents' surname. In those days, there were pine board floors, tables and chairs in the family home.

Myrtle had a goat and cart, and went to Horse Creek to collect water for the rest of the goats.

Myrtle, together with her brothers and sisters, attended the Red Hill State School in Mount Morgan.

When she was constantly kept at home when her mother was ill, Myrtle's mother instructed her to register at the Red Hill Catholic School. Unlike the state school, they didn't inform the police if students stayed away from school.

Each morning after breakfast and before school, Myrtle had to scrub the pine kitchen table and one room in turn also. She told the story her younger sister always told her mother Myrtle flicked her with the wash up water.

The reason, although untrue, was to get out of wiping the dishes.

School holidays were spent at home playing "jacks” - the joint bones of a leg of mutton. These days, they are plastic.

Each morning, Myrtle read the newspaper to an elderly man (a friend of the family) who was illiterate.

In 1924, Myrtle married Robert William Ernest Heberlein who was living at Shamrock St on Red Hill in Mount Morgan.

They had four children; Thelma Myrtle (1925-2007), Colin Ernest (1927-2008), Irene Joyce and Barry John Heberlein (1946-2006).

During her married life, Myrtle milked the cows, her daughter Irene brought home the cows with her brother Colin, then Irene delivered the milk, morning and afternoon.

In the next instalment of Myrtle Heberlein's life, you will find out how Myrtle looked after children in her neighbourhood.