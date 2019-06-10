How one Yeppoon woman's vision caught royal attention

EDUCATION IS KEY: Yeppoon Professor Kerry Reid-Searl joined more than 1200 Australians who were awarded a Queen's Birthday Honour.

YEPPOON professor, Kerry Anne Reid-Searl has opened the door to a wider scope of educational techniques for nurses which has seen her awarded a prestigious honour.

Tomorrow, the innovative CQUniversity educator will join two Central Queenslanders, Alan Parr from Rockyview and Sandra Creamer from Rockhampton who were awarded Queen's Birthday Honours for her service to the community.

In 2010, she created the Mask-Ed program which adopted the use of hyper realistic full-body suits which can change the physical appearance of the person within through a simulation.

Nurses are able to interact and care for an educator who assumes the role of a patient within the suit.

Prof Reid-Searl has travelled to NZ, the UK and the US to share the program through three-day seminars.

The Mask-Ed program has trained more than 200 educators to conduct the program, which has shone the spotlight to focus on intimate patient care and allows nurses to be confronted with different sides of the profession.

Nurse educator and CQU Professor Kerry Reid-Searle with Tommy the procedural silicon puppet. contributed

The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove (AK) (MC) recently announced the award recipients, which included a female representation of 40 per cent - which was the highest on record. "They have made an enormous contribution to their local communities and to the entire nation,” he said.

"If you have constantly put others ahead of yourself, served tirelessly and made a difference you can be nominated and recognised by a grateful nation,” he said.